How did your MP vote in important day for Brexit?

PUBLISHED: 18:01 04 September 2019

How did your reprensative vote? Pictured are MPs Stephen McPartland, Nadine Dorries, Bim Afolami, Alistair Burt and Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Archant

Yesterday was a big day in Parliament as MPs tried to halt a no-deal Brexit - but how did our Conservative MPs vote?

Alistair Burt is quitting parliament after 32 years as an MP. Picture: Office of Alistair Burt MPAlistair Burt is quitting parliament after 32 years as an MP. Picture: Office of Alistair Burt MP

Boris Johnson's government was defeated by a majority of 27 as MPs seized control of the parliamentary timetable - but only one of our MPs was in favour of the move.

Alistair Burt, MP for North East Beds, was one of the 21 Tory rebels who voted against Boris Johnson's government yesterday. He has announced that he will be standing down as an MP citing 'unresolvable' differences over Brexit.

In a letter to constituents on Tuesday, he wrote: "It is clear I have a fundamental and unresolvable disagreement with our party leadership on the manner in which we leave the EU.

"This is very likely to be at the root of the next election and I believe it is unfair of me to present you with a conflict of interest between my views and those of the party at an election.

Mr Burt, who has served as MP for North East Beds since 2001, called it "the greatest privilege of a citizen to be elected to Parliament".

Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries, Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Herts, and Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland all voted with the government.

Ms Dorries commented: "This vote was about taking no deal off the table, binding the Prime Minister's hands in negotiating the best deal for Britain, delaying Article 50 and ultimately stopping Brexit from taking place.

"The MPs who supported the bill were remainers…and unable to accept and honour the democratic referendum vote."

This afternoon MPs have begun debating a Brexit delay bill.

If the bill is passed, the Prime Minister is expected to call a general election - which two-thirds of MPs would have to vote in favour of if it is to happen.

