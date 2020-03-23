North East Herts MP urges residents to ‘comply with government guidance’ on social distancing

The MP for North East Herts issued the statement this afternoon. Picture: courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald Archant

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald has issued a clarion call to constituents, following concerns that some residents are ignoring the government’s guidance on social distancing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Oliver said: “I would like to thank all constituents for all they are doing to help the elderly and vulnerable through this difficult period with COVID-19. The number of volunteers has been wonderful and the Hertfordshire County Council Resilience Forum is co-ordinating well.

You may also want to watch:

“The most important thing at present is for all of us to follow government guidance and particularly the distancing rules – so that we keep more than 2m apart. Many people are following this but we do need everyone to comply.

“It is not that hard, but I do hear from constituents that some people are not yet doing it. The government may have to take tougher measures still if all of us cannot follow the rules.”

Sir Oliver added: “We are all thinking of family and those we love at this difficult time. I would also like to thank our NHS and caring services and those in the public sector who are doing so much at personal sacrifice.

“We are grateful to them all and to supermarket and store staff who are doing so much in the current crisis. I wish all constituents well and to keep safe over the coming weeks.”