Advanced search

North East Herts MP urges residents to ‘comply with government guidance’ on social distancing

PUBLISHED: 12:23 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 23 March 2020

The MP for North East Herts issued the statement this afternoon. Picture: courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald

The MP for North East Herts issued the statement this afternoon. Picture: courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald

Archant

North East Hertfordshire MP Sir Oliver Heald has issued a clarion call to constituents, following concerns that some residents are ignoring the government’s guidance on social distancing.

Sir Oliver said: “I would like to thank all constituents for all they are doing to help the elderly and vulnerable through this difficult period with COVID-19. The number of volunteers has been wonderful and the Hertfordshire County Council Resilience Forum is co-ordinating well.

You may also want to watch:

“The most important thing at present is for all of us to follow government guidance and particularly the distancing rules – so that we keep more than 2m apart. Many people are following this but we do need everyone to comply.

“It is not that hard, but I do hear from constituents that some people are not yet doing it. The government may have to take tougher measures still if all of us cannot follow the rules.”

Sir Oliver added: “We are all thinking of family and those we love at this difficult time. I would also like to thank our NHS and caring services and those in the public sector who are doing so much at personal sacrifice.

“We are grateful to them all and to supermarket and store staff who are doing so much in the current crisis. I wish all constituents well and to keep safe over the coming weeks.”

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Have a go at our new Daily Pub Quiz

Can you get all 15 questions correct in today's Daily Pub Quiz? Photo: Archant

Most Read

Teenagers reportedly ‘cough in faces’ of elderly couple in Hitchin

Three teens were arrested after an incident in Hitchin which left a woman in her 70s with bruises.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Have a go at our new Daily Pub Quiz

Can you get all 15 questions correct in today's Daily Pub Quiz? Photo: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Great Northern and Thameslink: Season and advance train ticket holders entitled to refunds

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Stevenage play areas to be closed amid further coronavirus restrictions

St Nicholas Park in Stevenage. Picture: SBC

Have a go at our new Daily Pub Quiz

Can you get all 15 questions correct in today's Daily Pub Quiz? Photo: Archant

North East Herts MP urges residents to ‘comply with government guidance’ on social distancing

The MP for North East Herts issued the statement this afternoon. Picture: courtesy of Sir Oliver Heald
Drive 24