Shop Local: Hitchin MP Bim backs Comet campaign

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami is backing our #ShopLocal campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hitchin MP Bim Afolami has given his support to the Comet’s #ShopLocal campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The campaign is a plea to shoppers to consider independent traders and businesses this Christmas and beyond.

Bim says protecting local high streets and small businesses in his constituency is one of his main priorities.

You may also want to watch:

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he helped to develop a way in which local authorities across the country could support local businesses who had fallen between the cracks of the government’s schemes of support.

Mr Afolami has also been visiting Hitchin High Street and speaking to local businesses about what they are facing during this challenging time.

He added: “I welcome the Comet’s #ShopLocal campaign to encourage shopping in local independent retailers. In Hitchin, we are lucky to have so many fantastic local businesses, it is important that we continue to support these now more than ever. They are the lifeblood of our communities and I urge shoppers to consider these independent traders and businesses when they reopen, to bolster our beloved High Streets.”

He urged local business owners to fill out his survey so that he could take the message to local Government at www.bimafolami.co.uk/business-survey.