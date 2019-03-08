Advanced search

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:59 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 23 September 2019

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage after a group of motorcyclists drove aggressively on the A1(M) northbound towards Stevenage.

About eight motorcyclists created a rolling road block on the motorway by Stirling Corner at around 11.51pm on Friday, September 20. They prevented any traffic from overtaking, and drove in a dangerous and aggressive manner.

Police intercepted the group in the Hatfield tunnel and followed them to Stevenage, but then called off the pursuit for the safety of the public.

PC Christopher Dougherty, from the Stevenage Road Policing Unit, said: "This incident not only caused major congestion for anyone travelling northbound on the A1(M), it also put fellow drivers in danger.

"This kind of driving is unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. We are treating this as a serious offence.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, and anyone who believes that they may have information that could assist us with our investigation, to please come forward as soon as possible.

"Specifically, we are asking for anyone that was driving in the area at the time to please review their dash cam footage, and send it to us if you believe it could assist us with our investigation."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Dougherty directly via email at christopher.dougherty@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk.

