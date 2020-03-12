Advanced search

First Mothers in Business event networking event is roaring success

PUBLISHED: 09:40 12 March 2020

More than 25 businesswoman went along to the first Mothers in Business Stevenage networking event since its relaunch. Picture: Alannah Herbert Photography

More than 25 businesswoman went along to the first Mothers in Business Stevenage networking event since its relaunch. Picture: Alannah Herbert Photography

More than 25 businesswomen attended the first networking event of the Stevenage branch of Mothers in Business Association since its relaunch.

Ahisha Ferguson led the event at Our Mutual Friend, which included discussions around how to publicise your business.

She told the Comet: 'The best word to describe the morning is 'buzzing'. It was great to meet some many women from in and around Stevenage.

'Our guest speaker Haddy Folivi is a publicist and it was amazing to hear her advice.

'It was a great experience for everyone to meet people and some got some business out of it.'

The event was sponsored by Katie's Bespoke Balloons and Gifts, PixelBot Photoboot, Chloe's Cakes and Alannah Herbert Photography.

The next will be held on March 27, and will see guest speaker Paris Cesvette discussing how to be an unapologetic mother and woman in the professional workplace.

For tickets, go to http://www.bit.ly/mibastevmarch.

