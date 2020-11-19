Advanced search

Stevenage pupils briefly return to home learning after health and safety issue identified

PUBLISHED: 15:47 19 November 2020

Moss Bury Primary School. Picture Google Streetview

Children at a Stevenage primary school briefly returned to home learning due to the building being closed “on safety grounds” following an electricity inspection.

Moss Bury Primary School in Webb Rise closed its doors again last week, and pupils are set to return on Monday, although “substantial works” are still to come.

In a statement to parents, a Herts County Council spokesperson said: “A fault in the electrical load indicated a health and safety issue which resulted in the school closure.

“Due diligence has been undertaken and a full electrical inspection and investigation has been completed.

“This has resulted in some remedial works being undertaken this week to ensure that the school can open safely on November 23.

In a letter to parents, a school spokesperson said: “It has been a difficult time with contractors being isolated and arrangements could only be started late Friday. As a result, we have relied heavily on work being completed late at night.

“This was a new issue. The governors and leadership team closely monitor our building and maintenance. We will continue to work with Hertfordshire County Council to ensure the required work is completed.

“There are still outstanding issues that the full electrical inspection has highlighted, which need to be addressed. The scope of work is currently being established with Herts County Council.

“While these works are substantial, the plan is to ensure that they are carried out as quickly as possible, while also remaining open at all times. This does not come without its challenges, particularly with the covid-related guidance that we must follow, but we will continue to update you on developments.

“We look forward to welcoming our children back and returning to what we love doing most.”

