Police confirm investigation into alleged Morrisons spitting incident

Breaking

Published: 3:52 PM January 22, 2021

A man allegedly spat at a young female Morrisons employee yesterday afternoon after he was challenged for not wearing a face mask. - Credit: PA

Police are investigating an incident that allegedly saw a young woman spat at in Morrisons yesterday.

Beds police were made aware of the incident at the St Francis Way Morrisons at around 4pm yesterday.

A man was questioned about not wearing a face covering, and eye witnesses allege he became aggressive and spat at a Morrisons worker before leaving the store.

Beds police are appealing to the public if they have any information to call 101 or visit their online report tool and quote reference 40/3326/21.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “Our stores should be safe places to work and shop, and as such we adopt a zero tolerance policy to any sort of anti social behaviour. This matter is now in the hands of the police.”

READ MORE: Morrisons stores ban customers refusing to wear face coverings

You may also want to watch:

Spitting is classed as common assault under the Criminal Justice Act 1988, and those who have spat at key workers during the current coronavirus pandemic have faced strong punishments.



One man from Leicester who was jailed for 42 weeks for coughing at police officers in April and a 47-year-old man spent 22 weeks behind bars after he spat at Lidl employees and a police officer in Warrington.