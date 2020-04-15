Morrisons lends a hand with Easter egg donations to Letchworth families in need

Hundreds of Easter eggs were donated to Letchworth families over the bank holiday weekend as part of a charity effort led by Morrisons.

The supermarket said they were “only too happy to do their bit” as the Letchworth BID, North Herts District Council and the Heritage Foundation helped deliver the eggs to families in particular need over the Easter period.

Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson said: “We know that in these difficult times there will be children going without an Easter egg this year, and so we thought it would be a nice gesture to add chocolate eggs to the food supplies for families.

“Hopefully the Easter eggs will help bring a little cheer for everyone.”

Phil Page, general manager of Letchworth Morrisons, said: “We all need to pull together as a community in these difficult times – and Morrisons is only too happy to do their bit.”