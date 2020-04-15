Advanced search

Morrisons lends a hand with Easter egg donations to Letchworth families in need

PUBLISHED: 13:41 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 15 April 2020

Phil Page, Morrisons general manager, store worker Evette, and Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson. Picture: Letchworth BID

Hundreds of Easter eggs were donated to Letchworth families over the bank holiday weekend as part of a charity effort led by Morrisons.

The supermarket said they were “only too happy to do their bit” as the Letchworth BID, North Herts District Council and the Heritage Foundation helped deliver the eggs to families in particular need over the Easter period.

Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson said: “We know that in these difficult times there will be children going without an Easter egg this year, and so we thought it would be a nice gesture to add chocolate eggs to the food supplies for families.

“Hopefully the Easter eggs will help bring a little cheer for everyone.”

Phil Page, general manager of Letchworth Morrisons, said: “We all need to pull together as a community in these difficult times – and Morrisons is only too happy to do their bit.”

