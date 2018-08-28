More than £8,500 raised for Hitchin boy with aggressive cancer

Seraph Thomas was diagnosed with High Risk Neuroblastoma two years ago. Picture: Cass Thomas Archant

More than £8,500 has been raised in just three days towards treatment for a four-year-old boy from Hitchin who has an aggressive form of paediatric cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seraph Thomas was diagnosed with High Risk Neuroblastoma two years ago. Picture: Cass Thomas Seraph Thomas was diagnosed with High Risk Neuroblastoma two years ago. Picture: Cass Thomas

Seraph Thomas was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma almost two years ago, and now a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his treatment – which will cost £250,000.

“He’d fallen and broken his wrist, and this fall eventually led us to get other parts of his body scanned, revealing a mass in his stomach,” said Seraph’s mum, Cass.

“We were transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and it was confirmed that the cancer had spread to his skeleton and bone marrow.

“Seraph has been through so much – surgery, chemotherapy so strong it has damaged his hearing, and a stem cell transplant.

“He was the first patient at Addenbrooke’s to undergo five weeks of radiotherapy for this disease, and he did each day without general anaesthetic. Finally, we hope he’ll finish immunotherapy in June 2019.”

The next step in Seraph’s treatment is to protect him from a relapse, but the required treatment is not available in the UK and costs hundreds of thousands of pounds, according to Cass.

The GoFundMe has raised £7,895 in just 3 days, while renowned Letchworth children’s author and illustrator James Mayhew is auctioning an original illustration to raise further funds.

“One of the very few positives of this situation is seeing the best of humanity,” said Cass.

“It’s easy in recent times to start feeling despondent about people, and the state of things in general.

“But I promise you, with all the amazing kindness we’ve received in the year since Seraph was diagnosed, the good is still there in spades. We can truly be incredible when we work together.”

Despite the seriousness of Seraph’s cancer, Cass is staying positive.

Speaking about when her son was diagnosed, she said: “Seraph’s main concern was getting out into the hospital garden to play Power Rangers.

“It’s really hard, but we try to take our lead from him. Less worry, more play.”

To donate to the cause visit gofundme.com/super-seraph-vs-neuroblastoma.