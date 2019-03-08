Advanced search

More than £600 raised for charity at Stevenage Doggie Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 25 June 2019

Stevenage Dog Watch's 2019 Doggie Day. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch

Stevenage Dog Watch's 2019 Doggie Day. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch

Stevenage dog owners thoroughly enjoyed this year's installment of Doggie Day on Sunday.

Stevenage Dog Watch's 2019 Doggie Day. Picture: Stevenage Dog WatchStevenage Dog Watch's 2019 Doggie Day. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch

The event - which is in its eighth year - was organised by Stevenage Dog Watch in partnership with Herts police.

The proceeds went towards the Poppy Appeal, and Stevenage Dog Watch were delighted to raise more than £600 for the charity.

On the day, visitors and their tail-wagging friends enjoyed a dog show, agility course and a variety of other entertainment stalls at Stevenage Town Centre Gardens.

Stevenage Dog Watch's 2019 Doggie Day. Picture: Stevenage Dog WatchStevenage Dog Watch's 2019 Doggie Day. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch

Despite it being a tiring affair for organiser Paul Haxby, he did describe it as "a great day."

And Paul is not alone - it was agreed by many on the day that it was a lovely event.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland said: "Another brilliant day at Stevenage DogWatch's fun day.

"A big thank you to all the volunteers who make it happen and wonderful charities that come along."

