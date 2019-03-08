More than £600 raised for charity at Stevenage Doggie Day 2019
Stevenage dog owners thoroughly enjoyed this year's installment of Doggie Day on Sunday.
The event - which is in its eighth year - was organised by Stevenage Dog Watch in partnership with Herts police.
The proceeds went towards the Poppy Appeal, and Stevenage Dog Watch were delighted to raise more than £600 for the charity.
On the day, visitors and their tail-wagging friends enjoyed a dog show, agility course and a variety of other entertainment stalls at Stevenage Town Centre Gardens.
Despite it being a tiring affair for organiser Paul Haxby, he did describe it as "a great day."
And Paul is not alone - it was agreed by many on the day that it was a lovely event.
Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland said: "Another brilliant day at Stevenage DogWatch's fun day.
"A big thank you to all the volunteers who make it happen and wonderful charities that come along."