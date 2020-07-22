‘Community could be in danger’ as over 100 Bedfordshire police officers assaulted during lockdown

With more than 100 assaults on Bedfordshire police officers since lockdown began, a warning has been issued that assaulting officers could put the wider community in danger.

Kathryn Holloway, Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner, said: “Assaults on our police officers are absolutely unacceptable.

“Police put their own lives on the line for the public every single day and have the right to return home safely at the end of each shift, like everyone else. An attack on a police officer can never be considered part of the job.

“Bedfordshire has less than 1,300 officers, and if a single officer is lost from duty, not only is this appalling, but our resources, which are already stretched, become an even thinner blue line.”

Bedfordshire Police Federation chairman, Steve Bozward, added: “Assaults continue to rise. The only way to deal with thugs who punch, bite and spit at our officers is to jail them.”