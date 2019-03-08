Advanced search

Third closure order placed on Stevenage flat following drug arrests

PUBLISHED: 15:03 30 August 2019

A third closure order has been granted on a flat in Stevenage's Monument Court. Picture: Archant

A third closure order has been granted on a flat in Stevenage's Monument Court.

A third closure order on a flat in Stevenage has been granted by magistrates today in a bid to prevent anti-social behaviour.

The flat in Monument Court is privately owned and has been linked to drug dealing, drug use and people causing a disturbance inside the property as well as in the communal areas.

The order comes after two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs on Saturday.

A 26-year-old from London and a 32-year-old from Stevenage have been released under investigation.

The first closure order was granted in January, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It banned anyone from entering the property in Monument Court for three months.

An extension to this order was then applied for and granted in April. This order expired in July and a month later the owner returned.

This latest order granted at Stevenage Magistrates' Court bans some residents and all non-residents from entering for the next three months.

Sgt Simon Mullan, from the Stevenage Community Safety Unit, said: "Since this property has been closed we have seen a dramatic reduction in the amount of anti-social behaviour at Monument Court.

"We were hoping this would continue, but unfortunately once the owners returned to the property we saw an increase in drug-related crime.

"We are closely monitoring the area and will deal robustly with anyone found committing drugs offences.

"However in the meantime other residents need to feel safe in their own homes and not have their lives blighted by drug-related crime. We have therefore acted quickly to get the property closed once more while we continue to work with partners to find a permanent solution.

"I would continue to urge members of the community to report any anti-social behaviour of this nature to the police."

