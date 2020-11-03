Care home circus day gives boost to residents during ‘heartbreaking’ restrictions

Lynn Robinson, Mel Elliston and 81-year-old resident Terry. Picture: Diane Fletcher Archant

Carers organised a circus day for residents at a Woolmer Green care home faced with “heartbreaking restrictions”, and another month not being able to see loved ones.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home hired a popcorn machine and old-fashioned sweet cart for the event. Picture: Diane Fletcher The home hired a popcorn machine and old-fashioned sweet cart for the event. Picture: Diane Fletcher

The fun-filled day saw staff at Monread Lodge Care Home dress up as clowns and entertain the crowd with magic tricks and dancing in the absence of their usual entertainers.

All staff were told to dress up in anything they liked, but the rest of the day was be kept a big surprise by organisers Diane Fletcher, Lynn Robinson and Mel Elliston.

The trio decided to put on a special day for the residents and staff, and worked hard on preparing, rehearsing and setting everything up.

They even managed to pull off a magic trick with a real chicken – as Monread Lodge have their very own chickens that were born and bred there.

Diane Fletcher, Mel Elliston and Lynn Robinson organised a circus day for residents at Monread Lodge Care Home in Woolmer Green. Picture: Monread Lodge Diane Fletcher, Mel Elliston and Lynn Robinson organised a circus day for residents at Monread Lodge Care Home in Woolmer Green. Picture: Monread Lodge

The home has not been able to have their usual entertainers attend due to the pandemic, but the activities team have still been working very hard to do their own entertaining.

You may also want to watch:

This is why Diane, with the help of Lynn and Mel, came up with an idea that they wanted to do something just that little bit different and decided to put on a Day at the Circus.

They hired a popcorn machine and sweet cart filled with some old-fashioned sweets.

The new manager of the home - Kathleen Presswell, who has only been there for a few weeks – was left impressed at the lengths that the staff went to to bring smiles to the residents in such hard times.

Activities coordinator Diane said: “It truly was a magical day for everyone.

“It’s been a really tough time and seeing how heartbreaking it is for our residents to be restricted with seeing their loved ones.

“I just wanted to bring cheer to everyone at Monread Lodge, and we certainly did that. It’s been really tough working in care through the pandemic, and I have been doing my best to keep everyone happy. I though the whole home needed a boost, There was so much laughter and fun had by all!

“My mum Lynn and Mel are carers at Monread and they were amazing giving up their days off to make it happen.

“The pandemic hasn’t got to stop us smiling!”