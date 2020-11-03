Advanced search

Care home circus day gives boost to residents during ‘heartbreaking’ restrictions

PUBLISHED: 08:31 04 November 2020

Lynn Robinson, Mel Elliston and 81-year-old resident Terry. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Lynn Robinson, Mel Elliston and 81-year-old resident Terry. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Archant

Carers organised a circus day for residents at a Woolmer Green care home faced with “heartbreaking restrictions”, and another month not being able to see loved ones.

The home hired a popcorn machine and old-fashioned sweet cart for the event. Picture: Diane FletcherThe home hired a popcorn machine and old-fashioned sweet cart for the event. Picture: Diane Fletcher

The fun-filled day saw staff at Monread Lodge Care Home dress up as clowns and entertain the crowd with magic tricks and dancing in the absence of their usual entertainers.

All staff were told to dress up in anything they liked, but the rest of the day was be kept a big surprise by organisers Diane Fletcher, Lynn Robinson and Mel Elliston.

The trio decided to put on a special day for the residents and staff, and worked hard on preparing, rehearsing and setting everything up.

They even managed to pull off a magic trick with a real chicken – as Monread Lodge have their very own chickens that were born and bred there.

Diane Fletcher, Mel Elliston and Lynn Robinson organised a circus day for residents at Monread Lodge Care Home in Woolmer Green. Picture: Monread LodgeDiane Fletcher, Mel Elliston and Lynn Robinson organised a circus day for residents at Monread Lodge Care Home in Woolmer Green. Picture: Monread Lodge

The home has not been able to have their usual entertainers attend due to the pandemic, but the activities team have still been working very hard to do their own entertaining.

You may also want to watch:

This is why Diane, with the help of Lynn and Mel, came up with an idea that they wanted to do something just that little bit different and decided to put on a Day at the Circus.

They hired a popcorn machine and sweet cart filled with some old-fashioned sweets.

The new manager of the home - Kathleen Presswell, who has only been there for a few weeks – was left impressed at the lengths that the staff went to to bring smiles to the residents in such hard times.

Activities coordinator Diane said: “It truly was a magical day for everyone.

“It’s been a really tough time and seeing how heartbreaking it is for our residents to be restricted with seeing their loved ones.

“I just wanted to bring cheer to everyone at Monread Lodge, and we certainly did that. It’s been really tough working in care through the pandemic, and I have been doing my best to keep everyone happy. I though the whole home needed a boost, There was so much laughter and fun had by all!

“My mum Lynn and Mel are carers at Monread and they were amazing giving up their days off to make it happen.

“The pandemic hasn’t got to stop us smiling!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Care home circus day gives boost to residents during ‘heartbreaking’ restrictions

Lynn Robinson, Mel Elliston and 81-year-old resident Terry. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Football round-up: Baldock out of FA Vase but Stotfold smash seven against London Tigers

Alex Coppin scored for Baldock Town in their FA Vase match at Gorleston. Picture: DANNY LOO

RFU cancels all competitive adult rugby for the season outside of the top divisions

The Premiership is one of only three divisions to continue as planned this season. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Tom Pett returns to Stevenage after Lincoln City release

Tom Pett was a fan favourite during his first spell with Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO