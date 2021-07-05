Nursery launches defibrillator fundraiser

Published: 11:40 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM July 5, 2021

Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery Astwick is raising money to fund a defibrillator for the setting through a series of events - Credit: Monkey Puzzle Astwick

An Astwick nursery has launched a fundraiser to finance and install a defibrillator.

Monkey Puzzle, which cares for children aged three months to five years, is rallying with parents and the local community to raise £1,500 to purchase and install the life-saving device. So far, over £800 has been raised.

The setting currently has plans to hold a fundraising summer fête, create a cookbook that parents can purchase, a dress up day and a bake sale to top up their fundraising pot, with many more events in the pipeline.

Natasha Moniz, owner and manager of Monkey Puzzle Astwick, said: "Understanding the importance of a defibrillator through recent training in first aid, we were left very conscious of the importance of having the right equipment available in an emergency.

"We were stunned to know how delivering CPR and a shock within three to five minutes after someone has suffered a cardiac arrest increases their survival chance from 6 per cent to 74 per cent. However, delaying treatment results in a decrease of 10 per cent per minute for the victim's survival chance.

"We therefore decided that we really need to have this vital piece of equipment for our children, staff, parents and local community and so have worked with our amazing group of parents and staff to begin fundraising for this."

To donate to Monkey Puzzle Astwick's fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/monkeypuzzleastwick.