Love Island 2019: Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague takes second place alongside Tommy Fury

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague took second place, despite being bookies favourite to win Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson Archant

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague and boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury took second place in the Love Island 2019 live final tonight.

The ITV hit show came to a close after eight-weeks of drama, trials and tests for the 36 contestants who entered, including former Miss Teen Hertfordshire and Priory School student, Molly-Mae.

Molly entered the villa during week two of the show and quickly selected Tommy for a date in the hot tub.

Tommy was coupled up with surfer and model Lucie Donlan at the time, however she had chosen to stay with former partner Joe Garratt.

The 20-year-old star also chose to take Curtis Pritchard on a first date - who also made it to the live final alongside Irish Maura Higgins after being coupled up with Amy Hart for the first four weeks.

Tommy and Molly had one argument during their time in the villa after Tommy and Maura shared a date, however it was smooth sailing for the remainder of their time.

Tommy and Molly-Mae soon became the odds on favourites to win at 1/5, however beating the odds and taking first prize were Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

The social media influencer Molly-Mae also gained the most Instagram followers of any contestant while still in the villa, as she reached 2 million.

Tommy and Molly leave the villa as an official couple after eight-weeks on the hit show.

Irish Greg O'Shea entered the villa alongside India Reynolds 12 days ago.

Amber, who had been in from the first day, was coupled up with with firefighter Michael Griffiths before he became close with Joanna Chimonides while Amber was in Casa Amor.

Taking bronze was basketball player Ovie Soko and model India Reynolds. Ovie - who quickly became popular with viewers - joined the villa after coupling up with original contestant Anna Vikili during Casa Amor.

When Anna returned to former flame Jordan Hames, Ovie was in a friendship couple with fellow finalist Amber before India joined the cast just 12 days ago.

Jordan and Anna were dumped from the island shortly after an explosive argument over Jordan expressing his feelings for India.

In fourth place was dancer Curtis and Irish ring girl Maura, who coupled up after former 'half-girlfriend' Amy left the villa.

During the girls' stint in Casa Amor, Curtis and Amy's seemingly perfect relationship hit the rocks as Curtis was drawm to one of six new girls, Jourdan.

As a result, Amy was left heartbroken and decided to leave the show, and Curtis and Maura soon got together.