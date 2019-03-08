Video

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague rounds up hospice Strictly judging panel

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague will be a judge at Garden House Hospice Care's Strictly Come Movies event in November. Picture: Courtesy of Molly-Mae Hague Archant

Love Island 2019 finalist Molly-Mae Hague will be a judge at the second annual Garden House Hospice Care Strictly event.

The 20-year-old social media influencer from Hitchin announced by video today that she was looking forward to joining the judging panel at the Strictly Come Movies fundraiser - where individuals and couples learn routines with the help of professionals, before performing them at Letchworth's Spirella Ballroom in November to raise money for the hospice.

Molly-Mae, who came second in this year's Love Island alongside Tommy Fury, will join three other panellists who have been announced over the past few days - ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Allinson, Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill and Garden House Hospice Care chairman John Procter.

Strictly Come Jive and Swing 2018: Winning couple Harry Johnson and Sharon Brown. Picture: Andrew Hyde Strictly Come Jive and Swing 2018: Winning couple Harry Johnson and Sharon Brown. Picture: Andrew Hyde

Molly said: "I am excited to announce that I will be a judge this year at Strictly Come Movies.

"Get practising, because I am going to be there judging you all. I can't wait to attend - and good luck."

Last year's judges (left to right): Comet & Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, Miss Herts Kate Gee-Finch, Stevenage mayor Margaret Notley and hospice chairman John Procter. Picture: Marcus Jackson Last year's judges (left to right): Comet & Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, Miss Herts Kate Gee-Finch, Stevenage mayor Margaret Notley and hospice chairman John Procter. Picture: Marcus Jackson

Event organiser Jake Amos added: "We're thrilled to announce this year's judging panel and look forward to them joining us for a fantastic evening as dance acts compete to be crowned this year's Strictly champion!

"We're welcoming all ages and abilities to take part in this year's event. Our showstopping theme is 'movies', so lace up your dancing shoes and sign up to take part in what promises to be Tinseltown's finest film on reel."

Judges Nick and John will be in familiar territory, having both sat on the panel for the inaugural Strictly Come Jive & Swing event last year alongside Miss Herts, Kate Gee-Finch, and Councillor Margaret Notley - who was Stevenage mayor at the time.

Strictly Come Jive & Swing 2018. Picture: Andrew Hyde Strictly Come Jive & Swing 2018. Picture: Andrew Hyde

On that occasion Sharon Brown from Tollers Solicitors and her partner Harry Johnson, an IT sales executive, were crowned the winners with a clean sweep of top scores and a strong showing in the audience vote.

Registration for 2019 costs £50 per act and includes practice sessions and more.

Garden House Hospice Care will hold an information evening on Thursday, September 8, at the hospice - based in Letchworth's Gillison Close.

If you'd like to attend or to find out how you can take part, contact Jake on 01462 679540 or email jake.amos@ghhospicecare.org.uk.

To join Molly-Mae and the rest of the judges in deciding who will win the trophy on the night, visit ghhopsicecare.org.uk to purchase audience tickets at £15 per person.