Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague rounds up hospice Strictly judging panel

PUBLISHED: 18:31 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:35 20 August 2019

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague will be a judge at Garden House Hospice Care's Strictly Come Movies event in November. Picture: Courtesy of Molly-Mae Hague

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague will be a judge at Garden House Hospice Care's Strictly Come Movies event in November. Picture: Courtesy of Molly-Mae Hague

Archant

Love Island 2019 finalist Molly-Mae Hague will be a judge at the second annual Garden House Hospice Care Strictly event.

The 20-year-old social media influencer from Hitchin announced by video today that she was looking forward to joining the judging panel at the Strictly Come Movies fundraiser - where individuals and couples learn routines with the help of professionals, before performing them at Letchworth's Spirella Ballroom in November to raise money for the hospice.

Molly-Mae, who came second in this year's Love Island alongside Tommy Fury, will join three other panellists who have been announced over the past few days - ex-Arsenal footballer Ian Allinson, Comet and Royston Crow editor Nick Gill and Garden House Hospice Care chairman John Procter.

Strictly Come Jive and Swing 2018: Winning couple Harry Johnson and Sharon Brown. Picture: Andrew HydeStrictly Come Jive and Swing 2018: Winning couple Harry Johnson and Sharon Brown. Picture: Andrew Hyde

Molly said: "I am excited to announce that I will be a judge this year at Strictly Come Movies.

"Get practising, because I am going to be there judging you all. I can't wait to attend - and good luck."

Last year's judges (left to right): Comet & Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, Miss Herts Kate Gee-Finch, Stevenage mayor Margaret Notley and hospice chairman John Procter. Picture: Marcus JacksonLast year's judges (left to right): Comet & Royston Crow editor Nick Gill, Miss Herts Kate Gee-Finch, Stevenage mayor Margaret Notley and hospice chairman John Procter. Picture: Marcus Jackson

Event organiser Jake Amos added: "We're thrilled to announce this year's judging panel and look forward to them joining us for a fantastic evening as dance acts compete to be crowned this year's Strictly champion!

You may also want to watch:

"We're welcoming all ages and abilities to take part in this year's event. Our showstopping theme is 'movies', so lace up your dancing shoes and sign up to take part in what promises to be Tinseltown's finest film on reel."

Judges Nick and John will be in familiar territory, having both sat on the panel for the inaugural Strictly Come Jive & Swing event last year alongside Miss Herts, Kate Gee-Finch, and Councillor Margaret Notley - who was Stevenage mayor at the time.

Strictly Come Jive & Swing 2018. Picture: Andrew HydeStrictly Come Jive & Swing 2018. Picture: Andrew Hyde

On that occasion Sharon Brown from Tollers Solicitors and her partner Harry Johnson, an IT sales executive, were crowned the winners with a clean sweep of top scores and a strong showing in the audience vote.

Registration for 2019 costs £50 per act and includes practice sessions and more.

Garden House Hospice Care will hold an information evening on Thursday, September 8, at the hospice - based in Letchworth's Gillison Close.

If you'd like to attend or to find out how you can take part, contact Jake on 01462 679540 or email jake.amos@ghhospicecare.org.uk.

To join Molly-Mae and the rest of the judges in deciding who will win the trophy on the night, visit ghhopsicecare.org.uk to purchase audience tickets at £15 per person.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

How many learners pass their driving test first time at Letchworth test centre?

More than two in five learners passed their driving tests first time last year at the Letchworth test centre. Picture: BrianAJackson Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Hitchin woman given suspended sentence after smuggling drugs to stepson in prison

CCTV footage showed Darius Gumede holding the drugs in his right hand, before concealing them. Picture: Cambs police

Fans of Grand Designs can get their hands on Aston Water Tower at auction

Aston Water Tower is set to go to auction with a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

How many learners pass their driving test first time at Letchworth test centre?

More than two in five learners passed their driving tests first time last year at the Letchworth test centre. Picture: BrianAJackson Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague rounds up hospice Strictly judging panel

Hitchin's Molly-Mae Hague will be a judge at Garden House Hospice Care's Strictly Come Movies event in November. Picture: Courtesy of Molly-Mae Hague

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man?

Police are appealing for help to find Levi George, who is wanted for drug offences in Hertfordshire. Picture: Herts police

Jeremy Corbyn in Stevenage to speak to small businesses about no-deal Brexit

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn MP meets small businesses and business start-ups at the Business and Technology Centre in Stevenage to discuss the impact of No Deal Brexit. Picture: Strand PR

Prog rock stars visit Stevenage record shop

Steve Hillage at Revolution Records
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists