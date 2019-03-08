Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament raises more than £2,500 for Cardiomyopathy UK
PUBLISHED: 14:48 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 23 May 2019
Archant
Saturday's Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament has raised more than £2,500 for Cardiomyopathy UK in memory of the former Stevenage footballer.
The tournament - held at Arlesey Town Football Club - raised a total of £2,520, £87 of which will go towards a defibrillator pad for the club.
The six-team tournament was won by Ben Cole XI, a side lead by Mitchell's brother Ben.
The tournament organiser and Stevenage FC kit man, Keith Bell, said: "The event was a big success and beating last year's total of £2,514 shows how much credit everyone deserves.
"From the teams who came down to play in this fantastic tournament to all the volunteers who helped on the day selling raffle tickets, football cards and cakes. It was a huge team effort and, without them, this wouldn't be possible."
Mitchell Cole died in 2012, aged 27, after collapsing while playing football at Finsbury Leisure Centre in London.