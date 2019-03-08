Advanced search

Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament raises more than £2,500 for Cardiomyopathy UK

PUBLISHED: 14:48 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 23 May 2019

Ben Cole XI celebrate on the pitch after winning the Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament. Picture: Keith Bell

Ben Cole XI celebrate on the pitch after winning the Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament. Picture: Keith Bell

Saturday's Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament has raised more than £2,500 for Cardiomyopathy UK in memory of the former Stevenage footballer.

Organiser Keith Bell (right) with Ben Cole (centre). Picture: Christie JonesOrganiser Keith Bell (right) with Ben Cole (centre). Picture: Christie Jones

The tournament - held at Arlesey Town Football Club - raised a total of £2,520, £87 of which will go towards a defibrillator pad for the club.

The six-team tournament was won by Ben Cole XI, a side lead by Mitchell's brother Ben.

The tournament organiser and Stevenage FC kit man, Keith Bell, said: "The event was a big success and beating last year's total of £2,514 shows how much credit everyone deserves.

Stevenage mascot Boro Bear with Fiona Brook (left) and Holly Poplett selling cakes at the Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament. Picture: Keith BellStevenage mascot Boro Bear with Fiona Brook (left) and Holly Poplett selling cakes at the Mitchell Cole Memorial Tournament. Picture: Keith Bell

"From the teams who came down to play in this fantastic tournament to all the volunteers who helped on the day selling raffle tickets, football cards and cakes. It was a huge team effort and, without them, this wouldn't be possible."

Mitchell Cole died in 2012, aged 27, after collapsing while playing football at Finsbury Leisure Centre in London.

