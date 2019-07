Appeal for missing woman from Stevenage

Have you seen this missing woman from Stevenage?

Kirsty Hamer, 33, went missing on Monday, July 15.

She is slim and just over five feet tall.

Herts police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101.