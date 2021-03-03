Have you seen missing Hitchin woman?
Published: 1:46 PM March 3, 2021
- Credit: Herts police
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a woman who has been missing from Hitchin since the start of the week.
Lesley Relph, aged 62, was last seen at her home address on Monday, March 1.
She is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair.
Lesley was last seen wearing a knee-length blue coat with a fur hood, and was carrying a grey rucksack.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
If you have seen Lesley since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.
If you believe you are with Lesley now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.
