Have you seen missing Stevenage girl with links to Huntingdon?
Published: 12:10 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 5:22 PM December 15, 2020
A 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Stevenage – and police are appealing for the public’s help in finding her.
Maisie Hewer was last seen in the town at 5pm yesterday, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
She is described as white, with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top, black bomber jacket, blue jeans and black trainers. She has links to Huntingdon and Derby.
If you have seen Maisie since she went missing, or have information on her whereabouts, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 794 of December 10.
For any immediate sightings of her, call 999 straight away.
