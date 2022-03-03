13-year-old teen boy missing from Letchworth Garden City

Have you seen missing Leelun from Letchworth Garden City? Leelun has been missing for two days.

The teen boy was last seen in Letchworth Garden City town centre around lunchtime on Monday (February 28.)



Leelun, (13) is still missing and police are appealing for the public’s help to trace him. Leelun is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with curly light brown hair as pictured.



Leelun was last seen wearing grey Slazenger jogging bottoms, a black coat with a grey fur hood and black trainers.



If you believe you are with Leelun now, or have seen them in the last few moments or have any information about where they have been, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 277 of 28 February.



