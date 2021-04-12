Have you seen missing man from Stevenage?

Published: 4:39 PM April 12, 2021

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man who has gone missing from Stevenage.

John Gilligan, aged 47, was last seen in the Graveley Road area of the town around 11.30am this morning.

He is a white man, 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair. Officers believe he could be in the Old Town area of Stevenage.

John was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket, a pink shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

If you have seen John since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 257 of 12 April.

You may also want to watch:

If you believe you are with John now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.