Have you seen missing man from Stevenage?
Published: 4:39 PM April 12, 2021
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man who has gone missing from Stevenage.
John Gilligan, aged 47, was last seen in the Graveley Road area of the town around 11.30am this morning.
He is a white man, 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair. Officers believe he could be in the Old Town area of Stevenage.
John was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket, a pink shirt, black trousers and black trainers.
If you have seen John since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 257 of 12 April.
If you believe you are with John now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.
