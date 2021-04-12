Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Have you seen missing man from Stevenage?

Published: 4:39 PM April 12, 2021   
Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a man who has gone missing from Stevenage.

John Gilligan, aged 47, was last seen in the Graveley Road area of the town around 11.30am this morning.

He is a white man, 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair. Officers believe he could be in the Old Town area of Stevenage.

John was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket, a pink shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

If you have seen John since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 257 of 12 April.

If you believe you are with John now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

Stevenage News

