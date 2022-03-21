Search underway to find missing person Sam, 33, from Stevenage
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary
A man has gone missing from his home in Stevenage, and police officers are concerned for his welfare.
Sam, aged 33, was last seen at around 11am today (Monday, March 21) in the Chells Manor area of Stevenage.
He is approximately 5ft 8in tall and of medium build.
He has brown hair and a distinctive sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
When he was last seen in the Chells Manor area, he was wearing an army green-coloured t-shirt. black jeans and white trainers.
A Stevenage Police statement reads: "Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from Stevenage.
"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
"If you have seen him since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, you can report it."
The spokesperson said that reports can be made online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101.
Members of the public who are with Sam should call 999, quoting ISR 245 of March 21.