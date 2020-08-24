Have you seen missing 16-year-old from Stevenage?

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing from Stevenage.

Keelan Donovan–Hippolyte was last seen at his home address in the town at 1pm on Wednesday August, 19.

He is described as mixed race, of slim build and 5ft 9in tall. He has dark brown hair.

Keelan was last seen wearing a pink jumper with a black jacket over the top and navy blue Nike tracksuit bottoms with white, yellow and blue Nike trainers.

He may be carrying a baby blue Nike backpack.

It is believed Keelan has travelled to Scotland by train. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you believe you are with Keelan now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 758 of 20 August.

If you have seen Keelan since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.