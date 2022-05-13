Police ‘concerned’ as 25-year-old goes missing from Stevenage
- Credit: Handout via Hertfordshire Police
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 25-year-old who has gone missing from Stevenage.
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace Nikita who was last seen in Coreys Mill Lane at 6.30pm yesterday (May 12).
She is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and with dyed blonde hair.
Nikita has a lip piercing and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “She has links to Hemel Hempstead and it is believed she may have travelled there.
“Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
“If you have seen Nikita since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 686 of May 12.
“For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.”