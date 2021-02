Published: 10:01 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM February 11, 2021

Have you seen missing 53-year-old Rodney Austin? - Credit: Herts police

A man who was last spotted on the outskirts of Hitchin has been found.

Rodney Austin, 53, was reported to have been last seen in Pirton Road at 10.30pm last night.

Earlier this morning, Herts police confirmed Mr Austin had been found safe and well.

