Have you seen this missing man with links to Stevenage?

A man with links to Stevenage has been missing for more than two weeks, prompting fresh concerns from friends and family.

John Dick, 37, was last seen in Bury St Edmunds at around 6.30pm on Monday, November 30.

Although he is now living in the Suffolk area, he has links to Stevenage.

John is described as white, 6ft tall, with short cropped grey straight hair, short dark brown stubble which is greying.

He has a tattoo of a full tribal sleeve on one arm, and the other has a full sleeve with a Royal Marine’s emblem.

Officers are growing increasing concerned for John’s welfare, and ask anyone with relevant information or who may have spotted John to get in contact with Suffolk Police via 101.