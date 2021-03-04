Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Body found in search for missing woman

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 7:27 PM March 4, 2021    Updated: 7:31 PM March 4, 2021
An investigation has been launched after two people were found dead in Barrington. Picture: Archant

A body has been found in the search for Mrs Lesley Relph - Credit: Archant

A body, believed to be that of a woman declared missing earlier this week, was discovered in a Bedford river by police earlier today.

62-year-old Lesley Relph was reported missing on Monday, March 1. Officers had been growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

But an update from Bedfordshire police has confirmed that a body was discovered in the River Great Ouse, near Barkers Lane in Bedford.

A spokeswoman for Herts police said: "Police looking for a missing woman from Hitchin have found a body.

"We have confirmed a body was found today (Thursday) in the river near Barkers Lane, Bedford."

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Mrs Relph's family has been informed.



