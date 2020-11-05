Have you seen missing teenager from Hitchin?

Emma Belcher, 16, from Hitchin has been missing since Tuesday. Picture: Herts Police Archant

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a young girl from Hitchin, who has been missing since the start of the week.

Emma Belcher, aged 16, was last seen at around 9.30am on Tuesday, November 3.

She is described as being white, of slim build, with long black hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa style coat, grey tracksuit bottoms, black Nike sliders and socks. She was carrying a black holdall.

She has links to Luton.

If you have seen Emma since she was reported missing or have information on her whereabouts, please call Herts Police on their non-emergency 101 number.

If you believe you are with Emma now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.