Missing 15-year-old Rhys from Hertfordshire could be in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Herts Police

A missing 15-year-old from Hertfordshire who disappeared at the end of January could be in Cambridgeshire, according to police.

Hertfordshire Police have renewed their appeal this afternoon (February 22) after receiving information he could be in Peterborough.

“If you have seen Rhys since he was reported missing, call 101. If you believe you are with Rhys now call 999 immediately,” said a police spokesperson.

Officers are appealing for help from members of the public following the teenager’s disappearance on Monday, January 31.

He is described as being black, around 6ft tall, of stocky build, with facial stubble and hair styled in short braids.

Police added: “He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black and white trainers.

“He has links to North Hertfordshire, London and Essex.”

If you have seen Rhys since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.