Police search for missing 15-year-old who has links to North Hertfordshire
- Credit: Hertfordshire Police
Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old, who has links to North Hertfordshire, after he vanished at the end of last month.
Officers are appealing for help from members of the public following the teenager’s disappearance on Monday, January 31.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to trace a teenage boy who has gone missing from Hertfordshire.
“Rhys, aged 15, was last seen on Monday 31 January.”
He is described as being black, around 6ft tall, of stocky build, with facial stubble and hair styled in short braids.
Police added: “He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black and white trainers.
“He has links to North Hertfordshire, London and Essex.”
If you have seen Rhys since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.
“If you believe you are with Rhys now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately,” added the spokesperson.