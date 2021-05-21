Have you seen this missing woman?

Published: 1:40 PM May 21, 2021

Police are appealing for help to find Frances Bush, who went missing from Stevenage yesterday - Credit: Herts police

A 46-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Stevenage, and police are now appealing for help to find her.

Frances Bush was last seen in the Coreys Mill area of the town at around 10am yesterday.

She is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, with dyed blonde shoulder length hair.

Frances was last seen wearing a navy coat with an orange top underneath, black trousers and blue shoes. She also wears black framed glasses and speaks with a German accent.

Frances also has links to Harpenden, Hitchin, Watford and St Albans.

If you have seen Frances since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Frances now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.