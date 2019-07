Missing appeal: Stevenage woman now found

Police appeal: woman found Archant

A Stevenage woman who was missing yesterday has now been found.

Kirsty Hamer was reported as missing on Monday, July 15.

Herts Police were concerned for the welfare of the 33-year-old but she has now made contact.