Concerns grow for missing Hitchin man
Published: 4:31 PM January 7, 2022
- Credit: Herts police
Have you seen this missing man from Hitchin?
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace Nathan, 42, who was last seen on Friday, December 31 in Hardy Close.
He is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall. He is bald and has brown eyes.
Nathan was last seen wearing a thick black jacket with blue jeans and black trainers.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
If you have seen him since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 338 of 05/01.
If you believe you are with Nathan now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.
