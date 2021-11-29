Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Concerns grow for missing Letchworth woman

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:34 AM November 29, 2021
Missing appeal letchworth

Police are appealing for help to find missing Joanna from Letchworth - Credit: Herts police

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing from her home since Saturday.

Joanna, aged 59, from Letchworth, was last seen at the weekend. 

She is described as white and 5ft 3ins tall with brown shoulder-length hair.

She is believed to be wearing a multi-coloured jumper dress, black leggings and a black coat.

If you believe you are with Joanna now or have seen or spoken to her since she was reported missing, please call 999 immediately quoting ISR 188 of November 28.

