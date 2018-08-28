Have you seen missing 58-year-old Susan Bowers from Ickleford?

Missing Susan Bowers Archant

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 58-year-old woman from Ickleford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for help to find Susan, who was last seen near the village this morning.

At around 10.30am she was seen walking along Bedford Road towards Lower Stondon.

Susan is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with long blonde/grey hair.

She may be wearing a black and white striped coat and Sketcher trainers.

Police believe she may in the Hertfordshire or Bedfordshire.

Anyone who has seen Susan since she went missing, or has information on her whereabouts should call 101 quoting ISR 329 of February 6.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.