Have you seen missing 58-year-old Susan Bowers from Ickleford?

PUBLISHED: 16:46 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 06 February 2019

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 58-year-old woman from Ickleford.

Police are appealing for help to find Susan, who was last seen near the village this morning.

At around 10.30am she was seen walking along Bedford Road towards Lower Stondon.

Susan is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with long blonde/grey hair.

She may be wearing a black and white striped coat and Sketcher trainers.

Police believe she may in the Hertfordshire or Bedfordshire.

Anyone who has seen Susan since she went missing, or has information on her whereabouts should call 101 quoting ISR 329 of February 6.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

Most Read

CCTV appeal following vehicle interferences in Stevenage

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured, as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation. Picture: Herts police

Special motorbike send off for Stevenage woman who passed away last month

The procession for Sue Ing's funeral leaves Stevenage Funeral care with as escort of Honda Goldwing motorbikes lead by Sue's husband, Adrian Ing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin candidate’s allowance donation pledge stirs up debate

Conservative Hitchin Highbury candidate Leon Emirali (centre) has pledged to donate all of his allowance, causing a stir among councillors Sam Collins (left), Paul Clark (second left), Ian Albert (second right) and Judi Billing. Picture: Archant

Purse stolen after Stevenage coffee shop distraction

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a purse theft from Costa Coffee in Stevenage. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Save Our Green campaign launched over Stevenage housing development plans

A campaign against the proposed housing development is gathering momentum. Picture: Nick Groves.

