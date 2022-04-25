Police hunt missing 14-year-old girl from Stevenage

Denissa or “Deni” from Grace Way, Stevenage, was last seen on Friday (April 22). - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Stevenage who hasn’t been seen for nearly three days.

Denissa or “Deni” was last seen on Friday afternoon (April 22) leaving her home in Grace Way to see friends.

She did not return home later that day as expected.

She is described as slim and 5ft 4in tall. She has a tanned complexion and dark brown hair, worn in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey jumper.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said today (April 25): “Denissa remains missing at this time and enquiries are ongoing to try and locate her.

“If you have seen Denissa since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report

“You can speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

“If you believe you are with her now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”