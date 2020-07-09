Have you seen missing Katie Tanser from Stevenage?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage girl who has gone missing from Stevenage.

Katie Tanser, aged 14, was last seen at her home address on Monda, July 6.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair. Katie sometimes wears glasses.

Katie could be wearing pale grey jeans and a black puffer jacket and it is believed she is in the Stevenage area.

If you have seen Katie since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Katie now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.