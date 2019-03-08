Stevenage girl brings home first ever Miss Teen Nigeria UK crown

Anna-Marie Uzokwe, with Mr and Miss Nigeria UK founder Mariah Adejokun and David Amoko. Picture: Okwuid Archant

A Stevenage teenager has won the first ever Miss Teen Nigeria UK cultural pageant, organised to provide a positive platform for teenagers nationally.

First ever Miss Teen Nigeria UK Anna-Marie Uzokwe with the winner of Miss Teen Ghana. Picture: Courtesy of Anna-Marie Uzokwe First ever Miss Teen Nigeria UK Anna-Marie Uzokwe with the winner of Miss Teen Ghana. Picture: Courtesy of Anna-Marie Uzokwe

Former John Henry Newman student, Anna-Marie Uzokwe brought home the title following the finals which took place in Croydon earlier this month.

The 19-year-old took the crown alongside David Amoko who earned the title of first ever Mr Teen Nigeria UK.

The 19-year-old told the Comet: "I've done pageants before, such as Miss Teen Great Britain and Miss Teen Galaxy England, however Mr and Miss Teen Nigeria is really something different.

"It's less of a pageant and more of a youth initiative which is something I believe I can greatly benefit from.

Stevenage's Anna-Marie Uzokwe won the first ever Miss Teen Nigeria UK. Picture: Okwuid Stevenage's Anna-Marie Uzokwe won the first ever Miss Teen Nigeria UK. Picture: Okwuid

"I am so happy the judges, the team and my family believed in me.

"I am extremely grateful for the support and the greater amount of support I'll be receiving over the next 12 months as your Miss Teen Nigeria UK 2019/20."

Anna-Marie, who is currently studying law at the University of Surrey, hopes to use her title to support causes which aim to alleviate growing knife crime in London, as well as autism awareness.

"I've got big plans and I can't wait to make use of the opportunities that will come my way," she continued.

"I aim to take on this role with full commitment and really make a difference in society and help others. My first priority is to spread the word of this platform as it's the first one and I believe a lot of young British Nigerians can gain so much from this like I have - there are so many of us in Stevenage, let alone Hertfordshire."

The pageant welcomes 14 to 19 year olds and educates them on their culture, while given the opportunity to showcase their own ideas and initiatives.

Mr and Miss Teen Nigeria UK was founded by 21-year-old Mariah Adejokun as a way of creating a positive platform where winners and runners up can help the campaign against mental health issues and knife crime.

Speaking about Mariah, Anna-Marie said: "She has come so far and worked so hard to establish this organisation.

"She's been so supportive and we, and the other nine contestants can relate with her too. I am so thankful."