Body found in wooded area of Stevenage
Published: 9:07 AM August 17, 2022
Updated: 9:16 AM August 17, 2022
A man in his 40s has sadly been found deceased in a wooded area in Stevenage.
Police confirmed officers were at the scene yesterday evening (August 16) following reports of a man who had died in woods close to Minehead Way.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, August 16, after the body of a man was sadly discovered in a wooded area near Minehead Way in Stevenage.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and will be referred to the coroner."