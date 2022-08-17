The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Body found in wooded area of Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:07 AM August 17, 2022
Updated: 9:16 AM August 17, 2022
The body of a man in his 40s has been found in a wooded area in Stevenage - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A man in his 40s has sadly been found deceased in a wooded area in Stevenage.

Police confirmed officers were at the scene yesterday evening (August 16) following reports of a man who had died in woods close to Minehead Way. 

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time. 

A Herts police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, August 16, after the body of a man was sadly discovered in a wooded area near Minehead Way in Stevenage.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and will be referred to the coroner."

