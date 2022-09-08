Milton Keynes man goes missing at Knebworth House
- Credit: Hertfordshire police
A 55-year-old man from Milton Keynes has gone missing, having last been seen at Knebworth House.
Robert was last seen in the grounds of the historic location at 10.00am yesterday morning (Wednesday, September 7).
Hertfordshire police are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of the individual, and have appealed for the public's help in tracing him.
Robert is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, with short hair.
When last seen, he was wearing a bright purple t-shirt, with ‘K9 Aqua Sports’ branding on the front, with dark coloured shorts and flip flops.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone missing from Knebworth.
"Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Robert’s welfare."
Anyone who has seen Robert in the last few moments, or is with him now, is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting 496 of 07/09.
Information can also be reported online via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.
Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.