'Man seen with gun' prompts armed police response in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 14:50 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 14 August 2019

Armed police searched Mildmay Road in Stevenage after a man was reportedly seen holding a gun. Picture: Matt Powell

Armed police have been searching a Stevenage road after a man was reportedly seen with a gun.

Police were called just after 10.40am today to reports that a man had a gun in Mildmay Road.

A thorough area search was carried out and a man was detained. He was searched, but no weapon was found.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police quoting ISR 221 of 14 August.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

