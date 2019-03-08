Ex-Stevenage footballer and Love Island star left notes to family before taking his own life

Former Stevenage FC footballer and Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis took his own life after consuming cocaine and alcohol, an inquest has heard. Pictures: Archant, Ian West/PA Wire Archant, Ian West/PA Wire

Former Stevenage FC footballer and Love Island star Michael Thalassitis left "notes that had been addressed to his family" before taking his own life, an inquest has heard.

Michael Thalassitis salutes the fans after scoring the Saints third goal against the Hawks. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Michael Thalassitis salutes the fans after scoring the Saints third goal against the Hawks. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Mr Thalassitis was found hanged in a park in Church Street Recreation Ground, Enfield, shortly before 9.30am on March 16, with an inquest today ruling that he made his intentions clear in notes to his family.

Recording a conclusion of suicide at North London Coroner's Court, senior coroner Andrew Walker said: "There were a number of notes left behind and messages in which Mr Thalassitis clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end."

An officer who attended the scene said a black notebook had been found near where Mr Thalassitis died.

Giving evidence, PC Emma Clauson said: "I looked through the notebook which was a sort of combination of a diary and letters and positive thoughts.

Moses Odubajo and Boro's Michael Thalassitis. Photo: John Babb Moses Odubajo and Boro's Michael Thalassitis. Photo: John Babb

"At the back of the diary was a number of notes that had been addressed to his family."

The inquest also heard that toxicology results showed there was cocaine, alcohol and paracetamol in his system at the time of his death.

Mr Walker added: "The blood and urine concentrations are consistent with alcohol intoxication," and said research in the US had shown the combination was known to make someone 16 times more likely to take their own life.

Reading a statement on behalf of the family at the inquest, Mr Thalassitis' manager and agent, Dave Read, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind messages and support during this very difficult time.

A one minute silence to remember ex-Stevenage player Michael Thalassitis during Stevenage vs Notts County, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 30th March 2019 A one minute silence to remember ex-Stevenage player Michael Thalassitis during Stevenage vs Notts County, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 30th March 2019

"Today's inquest concluded the sad news at the loss of our beautiful son and brother.

"We would respectfully request privacy at this time and digest what has happened to our family.

"Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed."

Montana Brown, who appeared alongside Mr Thalassitis on Love Island, offered her support to the family at the inquest.

Michael Thalassitis has a shot a goal. picture: LEIGH PAGE Michael Thalassitis has a shot a goal. picture: LEIGH PAGE

Speaking afterwards she said: "I think it's important to let his memory live on and to also remember the importance of why this happened and to change your own life on what terrible, terrible, terrible thing has happened to Mike."

The reality show's producers paid tribute to Thalassitis at the end of the opening episode of the new series, which aired last Monday night.

Beneath a photo, a message on screen read: "In loving memory of Mike Thalassitis 1993-2019."

After being released by Stevenage in May 2014, the Cyprus U19 and U21 international went on to play for Bishop's Stortford, Chelmsford City, St Albans City and Hemel Hempstead Town, among others, before signing his last football contract in February 2017 in a second spell at Margate.

In the summer of that year he appeared on ITV's Love Island, where he was affectionately known as 'Muggy Mike' after being a hit with the ladies.

- If you need someone to talk to you can call Samaritans for free at any time, 24 hours a day and from any phone, on 116 123.