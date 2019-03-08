Advanced search

Nadine Dorries calls on her party's members to BackBoris

PUBLISHED: 13:58 02 July 2019

Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries. Picture: Danny Loo

Nadine Dorries, MP for Mid-Bedfordshire, has called on Conservative Party members to vote for Boris Johnson in the party's leadership election.

Mrs Dorries said: "Boris won two stunning victories as Mayor of London and then showed his leadership capabilities running one of the greatest cities in the world.

"He was the figurehead of Vote Leave and his charisma and star quality on the campaign trail is one of the main reasons we are now leaving the EU.

"It is unfortunate but not surprising that Remain-supporting MPs are backing the continuity-Theresa candidate, Jeremy Hunt.

"Boris Johnson will take us out of the EU by October 31, turbo-charge our economy and shred the failed socialism of Corbyn's Labour.

"I call on all Conservative Party Members to vote for Boris as our next Prime Minister."

