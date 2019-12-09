Liberal Democrat candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Rachel McGann on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Rachel McGann, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire, has explained in her own words why you should vote for her in the 2019 General Election.

"I am the Lib Dem candidate for Mid Bedfordshire in December's general election - a primary school teacher and a local anti-Brexit campaigner from Arlesey.

"I am a mother-of-three, joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016 following the EU referendum, and have previously served on Arlesey Town Council.

"After reading African Studies at Birmingham University, I then worked as a computer programmer until 2001. After taking a career break to spend time raising my family, I retrained to become a teacher in 2014.

"The Lib Dems have been rapidly gaining support from people who are concerned about the impact of Brexit. In Mid Bedfordshire, the Lib Dems are the clear choice for anyone who wants to stop Brexit and the damage it will undoubtedly inflict on our communities.

"People are fed up with the Brexit chaos. It has become a national embarrassment. The promises of the Vote Leave campaign in 2016 have been found to be undeliverable and the process has already damaged our economy and reputation.

"The Lib Dems are clear - the best deal we will get is the one we already have as a full member of the EU. We plan to stop Brexit and invest the £50 Billion Remain Bonus in public services and tackling inequality. It's also key that we tackle the climate emergency by generating 80 per cent of our electricity from renewables by 2030 and insulating all low income homes by 2025.

"We want to give every child the best start in life by recruiting 20,000 more teachers as part of an extra £10 billion a year for schools.

"We will also build a fairer economy by providing free childcare from nine months and giving every adult £10,000 to spend on skills and training throughout their lives.

"And we need to transform our mental health services by treating mental health with the same urgency as physical health.

"Local priorities include addressing issues relating to housing development and infrastructure, including roads and GP appointments, crime and policing in local villages, and how the move from the three-tier to two-tier system will impact local schools."