Labour candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Rhiannon Meades on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Rhiannon Meades is Labour's parlimentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire.

Rhiannon Meades, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire, has explained in her own words why you should vote for her in the 2019 General Election.

"I am Labour's candidate for the Mid Bedfordshire constituency and was also the candidate in the 2017 general election, when I increased the Labour vote by over 12 per cent.

"I live in Harlington. I am an actor who works in film, theatre and commercials, a Labour Party activist and a mum. I also help run a small software house, Ceremony IT. I am very active in my community and played a leading role in the Bedfordshire Rail Access Network. I am the vice chair membership at Mid Bedfordshire constituency Labour Party.

"I grew up in a strong Labour household. I knocked on doors as a little girl with my granddad - a Labour Party activist in my native Wales, marched against apartheid with my mother and spent weekends at Greenham Common, [where a series of protest camps were established to protest against the use of nuclear weapons]. But it took coming to Mid Bedfordshire to spark my adult political engagement.

"I'm so proud to be re-selected to be the candidate in Mid Bedfordshire. This is the most important election of my lifetime. We face a climate crisis, a Tory-made Brexit crisis and the results of years of grinding austerity. We need a Labour government to unite our country and stop the march to the right.

"I was a very visible and proactive candidate in 2017 and I am very much looking forward to further engaging with Mid Bedfordshire voters during this election campaign.

"I believe that what the public decide will have a profound effect on the future of our country.

"In solidarity, tolerance and respect, I believe that a strong Labour movement in Mid Bedfordshire will make it a happier place."