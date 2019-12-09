Advanced search

Green candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Gareth Ellis on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 12:17 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 09 December 2019

Gareth Ellis is the Green Party's parlimentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire. Picture courtesy of Gareth Ellis

Gareth Ellis is the Green Party's parlimentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire. Picture courtesy of Gareth Ellis

Archant

Gareth Ellis, the Green Party's parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire, has explained in his own words why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

"I have lived in Mid Bedfordshire for over 30 years and for the last 10 years have been the energy and environment manager for Cranfield University.

"I am currently a parish councillor and was a district councillor on Mid Beds Council. I am a trustee of a local environmental charity and actively involved in a number of initiatives to improve the local environment.

"I have long campaigned to improve road safety and promote sustainable travel options.

"I have been a member of the Green Party since 2000, joining after realising that real action on the climate crisis requires political commitment.

You may also want to watch:

"I have spent the last 35 years fighting climate change, implementing sustainable energy options and protecting the environment. But the problem has grown. The climate crisis is getting worse, the environment has degraded.

"As an engineer I could see the technical solutions and as an environmentalist I could see the opportunities for improvements, but as an individual I was frustrated by the lack of government support. This is why I joined the Green Party - to join with others to ensure that the message gets through that the environment has to be a priority. As the Green Party candidate for Mid Bedfordshire I am keen to gain as many votes as possible to send that message. That serious action must be taken to de-carbonise our economy and to save our environment.

"We are all threatened by this climate emergency and we need to find a way of working together to solve it.

"I support the call for a People's Vote and for us to remain in the EU. The global challenges we face require greater co-operation, not less.

"If we are all to work together with a common purpose then we need to ensure we have a society that works for everyone. We need to improve our public services after years of neglect.

"The Green Party has many policies which will improve people's lives, save the environment, protect animals and make the world a safer place."

Related articles

Most Read

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage mechanical engineer wins national apprentice award and vows to ‘smash stereotypes’

Mechanical engineering apprentice Tatiana Peters is determined to help break the stereotype that engineering is too technical, dull and a man's world. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA

Festive season safety advice offered to Hitchin shoppers

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC

Plenty of Christmas spirit as Letchworth Santa Canta sees record turnout

Hundreds turned out for the annual Santa Canta in Letchworth's Norton Common on Saturday. Picture: James Walsh

Most Read

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Have you seen missing teenager Alicia Sesay from Letchworth?

Alicia Sesay, 17, has gone missing from her home in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage mechanical engineer wins national apprentice award and vows to ‘smash stereotypes’

Mechanical engineering apprentice Tatiana Peters is determined to help break the stereotype that engineering is too technical, dull and a man's world. Picture: Courtesy of MBDA

Festive season safety advice offered to Hitchin shoppers

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC

Plenty of Christmas spirit as Letchworth Santa Canta sees record turnout

Hundreds turned out for the annual Santa Canta in Letchworth's Norton Common on Saturday. Picture: James Walsh

Latest from the The Comet

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Rachel McGann on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Rachel McGann is Liberal Democrat's parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire. Picture courtesy of Rachel McGann

Labour candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Rhiannon Meades on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Rhiannon Meades is Labour's parlimentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire. Picture courtesy of Rhiannon Meades

Green candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Gareth Ellis on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Gareth Ellis is the Green Party's parlimentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire. Picture courtesy of Gareth Ellis

Conservative candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Nadine Dorries on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Nadine Dorries is Conservative's parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire. Picture courtesy of Nadine Dorries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists