Conservative Nadine Dorries holds Mid Bedfordshire seat at 2019 General Election

General Election 2019: Conservative Nadine Dorries has held her Mid Bedfordshire seat. Picture courtesy of Nadine Dorries Archant

Conservative Nadine Dorries has comfortably held her Mid Bedfordshire seat, following the General Election.

Ms Dorries, who has been the MP since 2005, saw off competition from Lib Dem Rachel McGann, Green Party candidate Gareth Ellis, Ann Kelly from the Official Monster Raving Loony Party, Labour's Rhiannon Meades and independent candidate Alan Victor to poll 59.8 per cent of the vote - 38,692.

Her vote share has reduced by 1.9 per cent, but Ms Meades in second place saw Labour's share of the vote fall by more - by 6.8 per cent - as Liberal Democrat Rachel McGann saw an increase of 6.6 per cent.

Acting returning officer, Richard Carr, chief executive for Central Bedfordshire Council which oversaw the count, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped administer these elections, which is a huge endeavour involving a small army of people before polling day through to the count and declaration of the results."

The Mid Bedfordshire General Election result in full is as follows:

Nadine Dorries, Conservatives - 38,692 (elected)

Gareth Ellis, Green - 2,478

Ann Kelly, Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 536

Rachel McGann, Liberal Democrats - 8,171

Rhiannon Meades, Labour - 14,028

Alan Victor, Independent - 812

Turnout: 74 per cent