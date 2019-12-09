Conservative candidate for Mid Bedfordshire Nadine Dorries on why you should vote for her in the General Election

Nadine Dorries, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Mid Bedfordshire, has explained in her own words why you should vote for her in the 2019 General Election.

"I was first elected as MP for Mid Beds in 2005 and I have worked to support my constituents and improve their lives ever since.

"I was recently appointed as Minister in the Department for Health and Social Care with responsibility for mental health provision. As a former nurse, this is an area that's very important to me personally, and I know it is to the people of Mid Bedfordshire as well.

"The big issue at this election is Brexit. Mid Bedfordshire voted to leave in 2016 and I have worked in parliament to respect that result and get us out of the EU. If I'm re-elected, I will vote for Brexit and against any further delay so that we can leave, at last, before January 31.

"We must get Brexit done so that we can then focus on the ambitious domestic agenda the next Conservative government will enact. We have already announced investment in our NHS, schools and the police. This is only possible because of the competent stewardship of the economy we have shown since 2010.

"Locally, my priority in the next parliament will be making sure that Mid Beds gets the houses it needs so that our young people and low income families can afford somewhere to live. But they must be built in the right places, to a high quality and with the supporting infrastructure needed to support them. That means ending the scourge of speculative development that has imposed unsustainable demands on too many of our towns and villages.

"It has been an immense privilege to represent the people of Mid Bedfordshire for the last 14 years.

"If re-elected I will continue to advocate for local people in Westminster and in the constituency.

"Mid Bedfordshire is a great place to live and work - I will do everything I can to ensure that it gets even better."