Hitchin care home residents hailed for 'fantastic' performance in comedic play

PUBLISHED: 10:03 12 October 2019

Residents at Elmside in Hitchin stepped into the spotlight for their play last week. Picture: Laura Thomas

Residents at Elmside in Hitchin stepped into the spotlight for their play last week. Picture: Laura Thomas

Residents at a Hitchin care home have performed a play to remember - after spending months in rehearsal.

The idea came about after Leon Coleman - an actor and professional performer - volunteered his time to work with the residents at MHA Elmside during numerous theatre workshop sessions.

In all, six residents performed 'Mother's Day', a comedy aptly set in a care home which centred around a mischievous mother named Molly who, disappointed that her daughter isn't visiting as many times as she would like, plays a trick on her with the help of her fellow residents.

Gwen Johnston took on the role of Molly, with Mary Sanchez as Molly's daughter and Bill Shinn as the narrator.

The final show proved a big hit with an audience made up of family, friends, staff and fellow residents, with the participants even signing autographs for their new fans afterwards.

Rhonda Challis, activities co-ordinator at MHA Elmside, said: "I thoroughly believe that activities such as this are groundbreaking when giving the residents an opportunity to express themselves and showcase their talents.

"Leon has helped them to build confidence and develop their acting abilities - they have all loved taking part. It's been lovely for the residents' families too, who have enjoyed seeing their loved ones so animated and engaged.

"We can't thank Leon enough. Everyone enjoyed the final performance - it was such a fantastic evening!"

